MOSCOW, Sept 4 (Reuters) - Gazprom said it had no details on a European Union investigation into possible abuse of dominant market position in central and eastern Europe by the Russian gas export monopoly.

The probe was announced in Brussels on Tuesday.

“Let them investigate,” Gazprom spokesman Sergei Kupriyanov said by telephone. (Reporting by Melissa Akin; Editing by Alexei Anishchuk)