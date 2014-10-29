Russia's Gazprom says to resume gas talks with EU on Opal gas pipeline

MOSCOW, Oct 29 (Reuters) - Russia’s top natural gas producer Gazprom said on Wednesday it had failed to reach a deal on the Opal gas pipeline with the European Commission and wants to hold new talks.

Gazprom is allowed only a limited access to the pipeline under a European Union law which seeks to prevent energy suppliers from dominating infrastructure.

Gazprom’s spokesman Sergei Kupriyanov said the company still wants to fully use the pipeline. Access to the pipeline is crucial for increasing Russian gas supplies via an undersea Nord Stream pipeline.