Russia's Gazprom picks Deutsche, Gazprombank and UBS to arrange Eurobond - IFR
March 11, 2016 / 9:35 AM / a year ago

Russia's Gazprom picks Deutsche, Gazprombank and UBS to arrange Eurobond - IFR

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, March 11 (Reuters) - Russia’s Gazprom has mandated Deutsche Bank, UBS and Gazprombank to arrange its Swiss-franc Eurobond issue, IFR, a Thomson Reuters news and financial service, said on Friday.

Meetings with investors are to start on March 14 and are to be held in Geneva and Zurich.

Gazprom raised 1 billion euros ($1.11 billion) through a three-year Eurobond in October, pricing the deal at a yield of 4.625 percent. Banking sources told Reuters back then that demand exceed the offer by more than twofold.

$1 = 0.8982 euros Reporting by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Lidia Kelly

