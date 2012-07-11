Gazprom plans to issue 5-yr Eurobond in euros-source

MOSCOW, July 11 (Reuters) - Russia’s Gazprom, the world’s top gas producer, plans to issue a five-year Eurobond in euros in addition to a dollar-denominated tranche, a banking source told Reuters on Wednesday.

He added that the company is guiding investors towards a yield of mid-swaps plus 290-300 basis points.

Earlier on Wednesday, another source told Reuters that Gazprom plans to issue the dollar tranche as a ten-year Eurobond with yield guidance set at around 5.5 percent.

A banking source has told Reuters that Gazprom may tap the Eurobond market with a dual-tranche deal worth up to $2 billion. The road show started on Monday. (Reporting by Oksana Kobzeva and Denis Pinchuk, writing by Katya Golubkova)