FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Gazprom plans to issue 5-yr Eurobond in euros-source
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
July 11, 2012 / 7:57 AM / 5 years ago

Gazprom plans to issue 5-yr Eurobond in euros-source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, July 11 (Reuters) - Russia’s Gazprom, the world’s top gas producer, plans to issue a five-year Eurobond in euros in addition to a dollar-denominated tranche, a banking source told Reuters on Wednesday.

He added that the company is guiding investors towards a yield of mid-swaps plus 290-300 basis points.

Earlier on Wednesday, another source told Reuters that Gazprom plans to issue the dollar tranche as a ten-year Eurobond with yield guidance set at around 5.5 percent.

A banking source has told Reuters that Gazprom may tap the Eurobond market with a dual-tranche deal worth up to $2 billion. The road show started on Monday. (Reporting by Oksana Kobzeva and Denis Pinchuk, writing by Katya Golubkova)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.