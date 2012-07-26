FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 26, 2012 / 12:31 PM / in 5 years

Gazprom to top-up Eurobond with 650 mln euros-source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, July 26 (Reuters) - Russia’s Gazprom, the world’s top gas producer, plans to add 650 million euros ($788 million) to its outstanding Eurobond issue, maturing in 2017, a banking source told Reuters on Thursday.

The source added that the yield is set at 3.5 percent.

In early July, Gazprom placed $1 billion worth of 10-year Eurobonds at a yield of 4.95 percent and a five-year tranche worth 750 million euros at mid-swaps plus 270 basis points.  ($1 = 0.8248 euros) (Reporting by Elena Orekhova, writing by Katya Golubkova, editing by Maria Kiselyova)

