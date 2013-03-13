FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Gazprom tightens guidance on dual-tranche Eurobond
March 13, 2013 / 12:01 PM / 5 years ago

Gazprom tightens guidance on dual-tranche Eurobond

Davide Scigliuzzo

1 Min Read

LONDON, March 13 (IFR) - Russia’s Gazprom has tightened price guidance on its upcoming dual-tranche euro-denominated bond offering as order books swelled to around US$6.5bn, according to market sources.

The borrower, rated Baa1/BBB/BBB, has tightened guidance to 215bp area over mid-swaps for a seven-year tenor and to 245bp over mid-swaps for a 12-year tenor (plus or minus 5bp on both tranches).

Initial guidance on the two tranches had been set at 230bp area and 265bp area over mid-swaps.

Order books on the new issue are now closed, with accounts showing a slight bias towards the 7-year tenor.

Credit Agricole, JP Morgan and Gazprombank are the leads on the transaction. (Reporting by Davide Scigliuzzo; Editing by Sudip Roy)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
