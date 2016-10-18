FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
Russia's Gazprom plans to hold eurobond road show in November - sources
#Financials
October 18, 2016 / 3:15 PM / 10 months ago

Russia's Gazprom plans to hold eurobond road show in November - sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Russia's gas giant Gazprom plans to hold a eurobond road show on Nov. 7 with a view to placing up to 1 billion euro ($1.10 billion) worth of bonds, sources familiar with the situation told Reuters on Tuesday.

Gazprom declined comment.

A source said the organisers of the issue were Unicredit, JP Morgan, Bank of China and Gazprombank. Another source said the placement could be worth between 600 million euros and 1 billion euros.

Two sources also said that Gazprom may issue a eurobond in Swiss francs in late November or early December. Organisers are UBS, Deutsche Bank, Gazprombank and VTB. ($1 = 0.9112 euros) (Reporting by Oksana Kobzeva; writing by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Adrian Croft)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
