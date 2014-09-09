Russia's Gazprom mulls Eurobond issue at end of Sept - sources

MOSCOW, Sept 9 (Reuters) - Russian gas producer Gazprom plans to start investor meetings at the end of September to test the market for a possible Eurobond issue, two banking sources said on Tuesday.

The sources told Reuters that Gazprom planned to start meeting investors from Sept. 23. Deutsche Bank and Credit Agricole are acting as arrangers, they said.

One source added that Gazprom was looking to raise up to 1 billion euros ($1.3 billion). A spokesman for the company did not immediately reply to a request for comment. Gazprom is not under any Western sanctions over Russia’s role in Ukraine. (1 US dollar = 0.7756 euro) (Reporting by Oksana Kobzeva; writing by Katya Golubkova, editing by Elizabeth Piper)