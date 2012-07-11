FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Gazprom places Eurobonds worth $1 bln, 750 mln euros at lower yields
July 11, 2012

Gazprom places Eurobonds worth $1 bln, 750 mln euros at lower yields

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, July 11 (Reuters) - Russia’s Gazprom has placed $1 billion worth of 10-year Eurobonds at a yield of 4.95 percent and a five-year tranche worth 750 million euros at mid-swaps plus 270 basis points, IFR, a Thomson Reuters news and market analysis service, reported on Wednesday.

The yields on Gazprom’s bonds were lower than their initial guidance. Earlier on Wednesday, sources have told Reuters that Gazprom had cut its dollar Eurobonds yield guidance to 5.125 percent from initial 5.5 percent. (Reporting by Oksana Kobzeva; Writing by Lidia Kelly; Editing by Alexei Anishchuk)

