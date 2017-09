MOSCOW, Jan 20 (Reuters) - Russian gas producer Gazprom is looking at a possible Eurobond issue in Swiss francs, two banking sources told Reuters on Wednesday.

One of them added that the deal may take place in March. Gazprom declined to comment.