Gazprom says eurozone weakness hitting gas demand

OMSK, Russia, May 30 (Reuters) - The euro-zone crisis is hurting demand for gas, the head of Gazprom <GAZP.MM said on Wednesday, though he said Russia’s gas export monopoly would not change its target for sales to its core export market this year.

“The biggest volumes are in the first and fourth quarter. But I think you can all see the economic crisis in the euro zone is having a significant impact on energy demand because energy is a litmus test, an indicator of economic health,” CEO Alexei Miller told reporters in the Siberian city of Omsk.

“Demand for energy in the euro zone has declined in 2012 from 2011 and this means gas too. The economic situation in the Eurozone leaves much to be desired.” (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Writing by Melissa Akin; Editing by Douglas Busvine)