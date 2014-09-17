Gazprom says unable to meet rising gas demand from Europe for now

MOSCOW, Sept 17 (Reuters) - Russia’s top natural gas producer Gazprom said on Wednesday it is currently unable to satisfy rising gas demand from Europe, which has been complaining of declining gas flows from Russia.

Gazprom’s Chief Executive Officer Alexei Miller also told Russian President Vladimir Putin that the company will be able to boost exports in the future.

Miller added Gazprom will produce 463 billion cubic metres (bcm) of gas this year, down from a previous estimate of 496.4 bcm published in May. (Reporting by Alexei Anishchuk, Writing by Vladimir Soldatkin, Editing by Gabriela Baczynska)