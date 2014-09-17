FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Gazprom says unable to meet rising gas demand from Europe for now
September 17, 2014 / 1:30 PM / 3 years ago

Gazprom says unable to meet rising gas demand from Europe for now

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Sept 17 (Reuters) - Russia’s top natural gas producer Gazprom said on Wednesday it is currently unable to satisfy rising gas demand from Europe, which has been complaining of declining gas flows from Russia.

Gazprom’s Chief Executive Officer Alexei Miller also told Russian President Vladimir Putin that the company will be able to boost exports in the future.

Miller added Gazprom will produce 463 billion cubic metres (bcm) of gas this year, down from a previous estimate of 496.4 bcm published in May. (Reporting by Alexei Anishchuk, Writing by Vladimir Soldatkin, Editing by Gabriela Baczynska)

