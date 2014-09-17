UPDATE 2-Gazprom says unable to meet rising gas demand from Europe for now

* Gazprom says adheres to supply contracts with Europe

* Gazprom cuts gas output forecast for 2014 to 463 bcm

* Gazprom says gas supply boost to China discussed (Adds detail, EU source)

By Alexei Anishchuk

MOSCOW, Sept 17 (Reuters) - Russia’s Gazprom said on Wednesday it is unable to meet rising gas demand from Europe while it builds up stockpiles ahead of winter, undermining the ability of Europe to supply Ukraine with gas.

Slovakia, Poland, Romania and Austria have all reported slight falls in shipments in recent days from Russia, which is embroiled in a row with the European Union over the crisis in Ukraine.

Some countries in eastern Europe send gas to Ukraine, to which Russia stopped gas flows in June over a pricing dispute.

Gazprom’s Chief Executive Officer Alexei Miller told Russian President Vladimir Putin that the company is pumping gas in accordance with contracts with European consumers, but was not supplying extra volumes asked for.

“Gazprom is carrying out stable daily supplies to European consumers. We fully adhere to our contractual obligations,” Miller said in a meeting at the Kremlin attended by reporters.

“Once gas is collected in our underground storage, then we will be able to satisfy the (extra) demand of our European consumers,” he said.

EU industry experts and European Commission officials held the latest in a series of meetings on Tuesday to assess the security of the EU’s energy supplies.

EU sources, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the issue of how much gas Gazprom was supplying to the European Union had been raised and that EU officials had said Gazprom had been adjusting volumes but within contractual limits.

The European Commission has repeatedly said that storage levels are comfortable for now, but they are concerned about the longer term.

CHINA TALKS

Miller said Gazprom will produce 463 billion cubic metres (bcm) of gas this year, which is down from a previous estimate of 496.4 bcm published in May and 487.4 bcm pumped in 2013.

He also reiterated that Gazprom had been in talks with China on supplying gas on top of the previously agreed 38 bcm per year after 2019 via a so-called Western route.

Russia set its sights on energy-hungry Asian markets a decade ago and struck a landmark deal with China in May to supply it with gas from Russia’s east Siberian fields.

Gazprom’s previous discussions on delivering additional gas to China via the Western route have met with a lukewarm response from Beijing.

Miller told Putin that Gazprom and China have been discussing an increase in supply volumes via the route by up to 100 bcm per year, an ambitious task given a decline in the company’s production levels and China’s tough stance in the negotiation process.

Gazprom’s chief added that the company would be able to satisfy gas demand both in Asia and in Europe. (Reporting by Alexei Anishchuk in Moscow and Barbara Lewis in Brussels, writing by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Alexander Winning and Michael Urquhart)