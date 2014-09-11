FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Gazprom cuts forecast for gas exports, price to Europe
September 11, 2014

Gazprom cuts forecast for gas exports, price to Europe

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Sept 11 (Reuters) - Russia’s top natural gas producer Gazprom expects gas exports to Europe at 157 billion cubic metres (bcm) “or slightly less”, a company official told a conference call on Thursday, less than previously planned

This is less than 162 bcm exported in 2013 and 158.4 bcm previously planned.

Mikhail Malgin, a deputy head of Gazprom Export, also said that average Russian gas price in Europe seen at $350 per 1,000 cubic metres. This is down from $387 in 2013. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin)

