Gazprom suspends gas purchases from independent suppliers
September 10, 2012 / 6:16 AM / 5 years ago

Gazprom suspends gas purchases from independent suppliers

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Sept 10 (Reuters) - Russia’s state gas pipeline operator, Gazprom, said it was suspending purchases of gas from so-called “independent” non-Gazprom producers in Russia as of Monday.

“The reason is unstable demand for gas on the domestic market at the current time,” Gazprom’s press office said in a statement.

Gazprom said the decision to suspend gas purchases from independents would affect purchases only by the parent company, not by other Gazprom group companies.

It would also not affect transportation of independents’ gas supplies to their own customers through the Gazprom controlled unified gas supply system, it added. (Reporting by Denis Pinchuk; Writing by Melissa Akin; Editing by Lidia Kelly)

