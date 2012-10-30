UPDATE 1-Gazprom raises investment to $31 bln

* Investment programme increased by one quarter

* Yamal pipeline to get more investment

* Shares down more than 2 percent (Adds details, share price)

MOSCOW, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Gazprom, Russia’s top gas producer, has increased its investment programme by a quarter as it embarks on ambitious projects to tap the Arctic Yamal peninsula and increase exports to Asia.

The company, which some analysts have criticised for what they see as excessive spending, traditionally increases its capital expenditure forecast several times during the course of a year.

Gazprom on Tuesday increased this year’s investment programme by 198 billion roubles to 974.65 billion roubles ($30.98 billion). Capital investments will total 890 billion roubles.

Gazprom has started to develop the huge Bovanenkovo oilfield in Yamal, located hundreds of kilometres north of its traditional West Siberian deposits, which has become increasingly depleted.

From Bovanenkovo, gas will enter Russia’s trunk network and be pumped on to Europe, where Gazprom covers a quarter of the continent’s gas needs. The company set up a 1,110 km (694 miles)-long pipeline to the south-east from the field.

Gazprom said on Tuesday that investment will be increased for the trunkline systems construction.

The company is also striving to forge close ties with Asian powerhouses - such as China, the world’s top natural gas guzzler, and Japan, the largest consumer of liquefied natural gas (LNG) - to offset sagging demand in Europe.

Earlier this week, Gazprom pledged over $38 billion to develop an East Siberian gas field and build a pipeline to the Pacific port of Vladivostok.

Gazprom said this year’s investments include projects in Eastern Russia, such as the pipeline from the Pacific island of Sakhalin to Vladivostok.

The company also increased external borrowing to 91.4 billion roubles, 1.4 billion more than the plan approved in December 2011.

Gazprom shares fell more than 2 percent, weighing on the Russian market