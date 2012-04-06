FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Energy
April 6, 2012 / 8:41 AM / in 6 years

Gazprom still supports extra domestic gas tariff hike

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, April 6 (Reuters) - Gazprom still believes that an additional rise in domestic gas prices this year is “reasonable” despite a rebuke from President-elect Vladimir Putin, a company official told reporters on Friday.

“Preparation of materials to justify an additional rise is under way,” Alexey Melnikov, head of Gazprom’s transportation and gas storage department said.

In March, Putin told Gazprom to work more efficiently and rejected the gas exporting monopoly’s proposal for a further rise in domestic gas tariffs.

Last month, Finance Ministry officials said Gazprom must hand over most of its marginal tariff increases in the form of a higher mineral extraction tax.

The company responded by saying it needed a 26.3 percent hike in the autumn, in addition to a 15 percent rise granted last year. (Reporting by Denis Pinchuk, writing by Vladimir Soldatkin, editing by Alfred Kueppers)

