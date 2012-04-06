UPDATE 1-Gazprom wants gas price hike despite Putin rebuke

* Gazprom was lobbying for 23.6 percent extra rise in tariff

* Putin blocked the increase, urging for more efficiency (Adds detail, share price)

MOSCOW, April 6 (Reuters) - Gazprom is sticking to its view that an additional rise in domestic gas prices this year is “reasonable”, despite a rebuke from President-elect Vladimir Putin, a company official told reporters on Friday.

“Preparation of materials to justify an additional rise is under way,” Alexey Melnikov, head of Gazprom’s transportation and gas storage department said.

In March, Putin told Gazprom to work more efficiently and rejected the gas exporting monopoly’s proposal for a further rise in domestic gas tariffs.

Russian authorities had refrained from politically sensitive increases in transportation and utility bills before the March 4 elections won by Putin, but earlier this week the central bank warned it would be difficult to hit its 5-6 percent inflation target for this year.

Last month, Finance Ministry officials said Gazprom must hand over most of its marginal tariff increases in the form of a higher mineral extraction tax.

The company responded by saying it needed a 26.3 percent hike in the autumn, in addition to a 15 percent rise granted last year.

Analysts have been criticising Gazprom’s burgeoning capital expenses programme, which are expected to fall to $35 billion this year from $50 billion in 2011. The company usually reviews its capex estimates up several times during a course of a year.

Markets have reacted skeptically to Gazprom’s push for a tariff hike with its shares trading down 0.5 percent as of 0915 GMT, underperforming the broader MICEX index, which was up 0.1 percent. (Reporting by Denis Pinchuk, writing by Vladimir Soldatkin; editing by Alfred Kueppers and Keiron Henderson)