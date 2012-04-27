UPDATE 1-Gazprom earnings beat forecasts, tax hit looms

(Adds detail)

* Analysts expected Gazprom’s net income at 1.27 tril rbls

* Gazprom’s share in Europe rose to 27 pct in 2011

* Taxes to increase for Gazprom

MOSCOW, April 27 (Reuters) - Russian gas export monopoly Gazprom’s said on Friday it earned nearly $45 billion last year, up 35 percent and beating market expectations thanks to rising gas production and prices.

But analysts expect tough times ahead for state-controlled Gazprom as the government seeks to raise the tax burden on the gas industry to help cover the cost of rising state spending.

The government has confirmed it would raise gas prices this year by 15 percent, turning down a call by Gazprom for a bigger hike to compensate for an increase in the Mineral Extraction Tax (MET) that would grab 80 percent of the price hike.

“Clouds seem to be gathering around the gas sector, as an MET hike seems more and more likely. Any guidance on the portion of the burden to be levied on Gazprom is key to the stock’s performance,” Alfa Bank said in a note before the results.

Gazprom said its 2011 net income attributable to shareholders rose to 1.31 trillion roubles ($44.68 billion)from 968.6 billion roubles in 2010, above the 1.27 trillion projected by a Reuters poll.

Sales increased to 4.64 trillion roubles from 3.6 trillion roubles in the previous year, also ahead of 4.62 trillion roubles expected by analysts.

In 2011, Gazprom’s share of the European gas market, its key sources of revenues, increased to 27 percent from 24 percent in 2010 as sales grew to 150 billion cubic metres from 139 bcm. ($1 = 29.3200 Russian roubles) (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin, Editing by Douglas Busvine)