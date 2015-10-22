FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CORRECTED-Russia's Gazprom expects positive cash flow in 2015 - Ifax
Sections
Featured
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
North Korea
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
Equifax hack likely exposed data of 143 million customers
Cyber Risk
Equifax hack likely exposed data of 143 million customers
Changes in China's military points to more firepower for Xi
China
Changes in China's military points to more firepower for Xi
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 22, 2015 / 4:50 PM / 2 years ago

CORRECTED-Russia's Gazprom expects positive cash flow in 2015 - Ifax

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects after Interfax clarifies Ivannikov’s comments referring to Italian banks as organisers of its Eurobond issue)

MOSCOW, Oct 22 (Reuters) - Russian natural gas producer Gazprom expects to generate positive cash flow in 2015, Interfax quoted the company’s chief financial officer as saying on Thursday.

Interfax also quoted Alexander Ivannikov, the CFO, as saying it was comfortable for Gazprom to work with Italian banks on the fundraising, such as the placement two weeks ago of a 1 billion euro Eurobond that was organised by an investment arm of Intesa Sanpaolo and UniCredit as well as JPMorgan. (Reporting by Polina Devitt; Writing by Maria Kiselyova, editing by David Evans)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.