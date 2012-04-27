Gazprom 2011 net 1.3 trln rbls, above forecasts

MOSCOW, April 27 (Reuters) - Russian gas export monopoly Gazprom’s yearly profit beat analysts’ expectations on Friday thanks to rising gas production and prices.

The company said its 2011 net income attributable to shareholders rose to 1.31 trillion roubles ($44.6 billion) from 968.6 billion roubles in 2010, above the 1.27 trillion projected in a Reuters poll of analysts.

Sales increased to 4.64 trillion roubles from 3.6 trillion roubles in the previous year, also ahead of 4.62 trillion roubles expected by analysts. ($1 = 29.3912 Russian roubles) (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin, Editing by Douglas Busvine)