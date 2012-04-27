FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Gazprom says retroactive payments to cut '12 revenues
April 27, 2012 / 1:56 PM / 5 years ago

Gazprom says retroactive payments to cut '12 revenues

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, April 27 (Reuters) - Russia’s top gas producer Gazprom said on Friday that concessions made to some of its European contract customers were retroactive for 2011 and would result in a reduction in revenues over the course of 2012.

“Agreements foresee retroactive payments which relate to 2011,” a Gazprom Export official, Dmitry Averkin, told a conference call on Friday, declining to provide details and citing commercial secrets.

“This will be reflected as 2012 operations,” Averkin said. “It will probably be (treated in accounts as) reduced revenues.”

Earlier on Friday the company said it earned nearly $45 billion last year, up 35 percent and beating market expectations thanks to rising production and prices. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin)

