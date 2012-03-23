FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Putin says Gazprom will get no extra tariff hike in 2012
Sections
Featured
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Yemen
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Wildfires kill 17 in California
U.S.
Wildfires kill 17 in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Daimler
March 23, 2012 / 3:55 PM / 6 years ago

Putin says Gazprom will get no extra tariff hike in 2012

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KIRISHI, Russia, March 23 (Reuters) - Russian Prime Minister Vladimir Putin said on Friday state gas export monopoly Gazprom would receive no extra tariff increases this year to provide relief from rising mineral extraction taxes.

“Gazprom had tariff increases last year. I understand that the burden is increasing, of mineral extraction tax. But we should look to cost cuts, not tariff increases, for breathing room,” Putin said at a meeting on the gas industry.

“We are not planning to increase any more than what we planned for last year,” he said.

Putin also said Russia, the world’s largest gas producer, should gain a significant share of the global liquefied natural gas (LNG) market, urging Gazprom into uncharted territory.

For now Russia has just one functioning LNG plant, the 10 million tonne per year facility at Sakhalin-2 at Russia’s Pacific coast.

About half a dozen projects are still on the drawing board.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.