RPT-Gazprom to keep dividend at 25 pct of net for 2012-2013
#Daimler
June 28, 2012 / 7:56 AM / 5 years ago

RPT-Gazprom to keep dividend at 25 pct of net for 2012-2013

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, June 28 (Reuters) - (Repeats to chain to alerts, no change to text Gazprom will keep its dividend at 25 percent of net profit in 2012-2013, a senior company executive said on Thursday, in line with the percetage of net profit to be paid on 2011, a record sum for the Russian gas monopoly.

“We have paid...25 percent of net profit since 2010, and we plan to keep this level for 2012-2013,” the company’s chief financial officer Andrei Kruglov told an investor conference.

The company will pay a record amount in 2011 dividends of 212 billion roubles ($6.43 billion), he said.

Gazprom sees a slight increase in 2012 revenue to $160 billion from $158 billion a year ago, Kruglov said. ($1 = 32.9862 Russian roubles) (Reporting By Alexei Anishchuk)

