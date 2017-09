MOSCOW, May 5 (Reuters) - Russia’s Gazprom plans to produce 485.36 billion cubic metres of gas in 2015, RIA news agency quoted the company’s deputy CEO, Vitaly Markelov, as saying on Tuesday.

In 2014, Gazprom, the world’s top gas producer, produced 443.9 billion cubic metres of gas. (Reporting by Katya Golubkova, editing by Elizabeth Piper)