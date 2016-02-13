FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Gazprom CEO says has no doubt Nord Stream II to be implemented on schedule
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
February 13, 2016 / 8:16 AM / 2 years ago

Gazprom CEO says has no doubt Nord Stream II to be implemented on schedule

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUNICH, Feb 13 (Reuters) - The Nord Stream II pipeline project will be implemented on schedule by the end of 2019 and laying of pipes for the project will start next year, Alexei Miller, chief executive of Russia’s Gazprom, said on Saturday.

“We are now preparing to hold tenders for the purchase of pipes, in September there will be a tender for the laying of pipes and in early 2017 the (pipeline laying) work will begin,”

Miller told journalists.

“We have no doubt that the Nord Stream II project will be implemented on schedule before the end of 2019.” (Reporting by Denis Dyomkin; Writing in Moscow by Lidia Kelly; editing by Adrian Croft)

