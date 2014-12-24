FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia's Gazprom expects lowest gas production ever in 2014
December 24, 2014

Russia's Gazprom expects lowest gas production ever in 2014

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Dec 24 (Reuters) - Russia’s top natural gas producer Gazprom said on Wednesday it expected to produce 444.4 billion cubic metres (bcm) of natural gas this year, an all-time low, down from 487.4 bcm last year.

A company spokesman also said Gazprom had just received a $1.65 billion payment from Ukraine to cover the country’s gas debts.

He also said Ukraine’s state-owned energy firm Naftogaz had used up only 300 million cubic metres of Russian gas so far in December out of 1 bcm which Ukraine has already paid for. The unused volumes will be shipped in January, he added. (Reporting by Olesya Astakhova; Writing by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Alexander Winning)

