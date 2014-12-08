FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia's Gazprom to set up new company for gas pipeline to Turkey
December 8, 2014

Russia's Gazprom to set up new company for gas pipeline to Turkey

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Russian state gas company Gazprom said on Monday it would set up a company to build a gas pipeline to Turkey, days after President Vladimir Putin announced the new project.

”The company will be registered in St. Petersburg ... (it) is called “Gazprom Russkaya,” Gazprom spokesman Sergei Kuprianov said in a statement.

Putin said last week Russia was dropping the South Stream project and was instead planning to build a pipeline to Turkey and could set up a gas hub on the Turkish-Greek border to supply Europe with gas. (Reporting By Alexei Anishchuk, editing by Elizabeth Piper)

