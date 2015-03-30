UPDATE 1-Gazprom says 2014 net income under Russian rules down 70 pct

(Adds detail, South Stream buyout)

MOSCOW, March 30 (Reuters) - Gazprom’s net profit, calculated under Russian Accounting Standards (RAS), fell 70 percent last year to 189 billion roubles ($3.3 billion), Russia’s top natural gas producer said on Monday.

Gazprom’s net profit under RAS is attributed to the parent company only and not its subsidiaries such as Gazprom Neft or its power business. Gazprom uses the profit figure as a base for dividend payout calculations.

The company also said it had acquired stakes in the $40 billion South Stream gas pipeline project, which Russia scrapped at the end of last year, citing EU objections.

The pipeline was supposed to deliver gas to southern Europe without crossing Ukraine. However, Moscow instead named Turkey as its preferred partner for an alternative pipeline.

Gazprom said it had bought Eni’s 20 percent stake in the South Stream charter capital for 22.42 billion roubles ($388 million), Wintershall’s 15 percent for 16.85 billion roubles and EDF’s 15 percent for 16.82 billion roubles.

The company also said it had booked reserves of 22.3 billion roubles for possible writedowns on the Shtokman project, which was supposed to produce offshore gas in the Barents Sea. The company scrapped the plans due to cost overruns.