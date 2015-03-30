FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Gazprom says 2014 net income under Russian rules down 70 pct
Sections
Featured
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Great Britain
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
U.S.
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
March 30, 2015 / 6:40 PM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 1-Gazprom says 2014 net income under Russian rules down 70 pct

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds detail, South Stream buyout)

MOSCOW, March 30 (Reuters) - Gazprom’s net profit, calculated under Russian Accounting Standards (RAS), fell 70 percent last year to 189 billion roubles ($3.3 billion), Russia’s top natural gas producer said on Monday.

Gazprom’s net profit under RAS is attributed to the parent company only and not its subsidiaries such as Gazprom Neft or its power business. Gazprom uses the profit figure as a base for dividend payout calculations.

The company also said it had acquired stakes in the $40 billion South Stream gas pipeline project, which Russia scrapped at the end of last year, citing EU objections.

The pipeline was supposed to deliver gas to southern Europe without crossing Ukraine. However, Moscow instead named Turkey as its preferred partner for an alternative pipeline.

Gazprom said it had bought Eni’s 20 percent stake in the South Stream charter capital for 22.42 billion roubles ($388 million), Wintershall’s 15 percent for 16.85 billion roubles and EDF’s 15 percent for 16.82 billion roubles.

The company also said it had booked reserves of 22.3 billion roubles for possible writedowns on the Shtokman project, which was supposed to produce offshore gas in the Barents Sea. The company scrapped the plans due to cost overruns.

$1 = 57.6575 roubles Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; editing by Thomas Grove and David Clarke

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.