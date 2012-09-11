FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Putin: Russia wants smooth EU gas ties, will also seek other markets
September 11, 2012 / 5:36 PM / 5 years ago

Putin: Russia wants smooth EU gas ties, will also seek other markets

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SOCHI, Russia, Sept 11 (Reuters) - Russia wants smooth energy ties with European customers but will also seek buyers elsewhere, President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday, calling for a swift conclusion to an EU investigation of export monopoly Gazprom’s business in Europe.

“We would like all questions that remain unclear for our partners in the European Commission to be cleared up as quickly as possible,” Putin said, expressing hope for a swift conclusion of the investigation.

”“Naturally we need to do everthing (to ensure) that there are no difficulties, that problems do not arise with our European partners,” Putin told journalists after a meeting with Serbian President Tomislav Nikolic.

However, he added: “Of course we will seek opportunities to sell our products on otheasr markets” including Asia. (Reporting by Denis Dyomkin; writing by Steve Gutterman; editing by James Jukwey)

