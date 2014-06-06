Putin says additional issuance of Gazprom shares an option

DEAUVILLE, France, June 6 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday that one way to boost state-controlled gas company Gazprom’s share capital would be an additional issuance of shares in the interest of the state.

Putin had floated the unexpected suggestion of a recapitalisation of Gazprom on Wednesday, hinting it could be funded from gold and foreign-currency reserves, while sources have suggested the money could come from a rainy-day fund meant to cover the state pension deficit.