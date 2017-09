MOSCOW, Oct 14 (Reuters) - Russian gas producer Gazprom said on Tuesday its first-half net profit was down to 450.58 billion roubles ($11.1 billion) from 582.7 billion roubles.

Total first-half sales rose to 2.87 trillion roubles from 2.57 trillion roubles in the year-earlier period, while provisions for Ukraine’s gas debt reached 215.8 billion roubles. (1 US dollar = 40.5195 Russian rouble) (Reporting by Denis Pinchuk and Olesya Astakhova; Writing by Polina Devitt)