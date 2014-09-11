FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Gazprom says Q1 net profit down on Ukraine, misses forecast
Sections
Featured
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
United Nations General Assembly
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
Business
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Brexit
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 11, 2014 / 6:15 AM / 3 years ago

Gazprom says Q1 net profit down on Ukraine, misses forecast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Sept 11 (Reuters) - Russian gas producer Gazprom said on Thursday its first-quarter net profit fell 41 percent to 223 billion roubles ($6 billion), missing forecasts, on the back of cheaper gas to Ukraine and a weaker rouble.

Analysts, polled by Reuters, expected first-quarter net income to fall to 263.6 billion roubles.

Gazprom also said that its operational expenses rose due to a provision of 71.3 billion roubles related to “doubtful” trade accounts receivable of Naftogaz, Ukraine’s state energy firm.

Total January-March sales rose to 1.56 trillion roubles from 1.46 trillion roubles in the year-earlier period. (1 US dollar = 37.3300 Russian rouble) (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin, editing by Elizabeth Piper)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.