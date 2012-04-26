FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Russia domestic gas tariffs to rise 15 pct in 2013
Sections
Featured
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
SPAIN
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
U.S.
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Daimler
April 26, 2012 / 3:21 PM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-Russia domestic gas tariffs to rise 15 pct in 2013

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Rise in line with EconMin fcast

* Gazprom wants additional tariff hike to offset taxes

* Gazprom’s shares pared losses (Adds detail, share price)

MOSCOW, April 26 (Reuters) - The Russian government has approved a 15 percent increase in domestic gas tariffs for Gazprom and its smaller rivals, First Deputy Prime Minister Igor Shuvalov told reporters on Thursday.

Gazprom’s shares pared losses after the news and were down 0.1 percent by 1400 GMT, outperforming a 0.7 percent slide in the broader market.

The 15 percent rise in tariffs had already been projected by the economy ministry, but won’t be enough for Gazprom to fully offset an impending tax bill increase.

Gazprom has asked for an additional 26.3 percent rise in the domestic gas tariff this autumn, on top of a 15 percent increase already granted.

But Russian Prime Minister Vladimir Putin told Gazprom to work more efficiently and rejected the gas export monopoly’s proposal for a further rise in tariffs.

Analysts have criticised Gazprom’s burgeoning capital expenses programme, which is expected to fall to $35 billion this year from $50 billion in 2011. The company usually revises its capex estimates upwards several times during the course of the year.

Russia has more than the doubled mineral extraction tax for Gazprom to 509 roubles ($17.32) per 1,000 cubic metres starting from Jan. 1.

The government is seeking ways to further increase the tax bill for the gas industry, which has traditionally seen lower taxes than the Russian oil sector.

$1 = 29.3912 Russian roubles Reporting by Gleb Stolyarov, writing by Vladimir Soldatkin, editing by Alfred Kueppers

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.