UPDATE 1-Russia domestic gas tariffs to rise 15 pct in 2013

MOSCOW, April 26 (Reuters) - The Russian government has approved a 15 percent increase in domestic gas tariffs for Gazprom and its smaller rivals, First Deputy Prime Minister Igor Shuvalov told reporters on Thursday.

Gazprom’s shares pared losses after the news and were down 0.1 percent by 1400 GMT, outperforming a 0.7 percent slide in the broader market.

The 15 percent rise in tariffs had already been projected by the economy ministry, but won’t be enough for Gazprom to fully offset an impending tax bill increase.

Gazprom has asked for an additional 26.3 percent rise in the domestic gas tariff this autumn, on top of a 15 percent increase already granted.

But Russian Prime Minister Vladimir Putin told Gazprom to work more efficiently and rejected the gas export monopoly’s proposal for a further rise in tariffs.

Analysts have criticised Gazprom’s burgeoning capital expenses programme, which is expected to fall to $35 billion this year from $50 billion in 2011. The company usually revises its capex estimates upwards several times during the course of the year.

Russia has more than the doubled mineral extraction tax for Gazprom to 509 roubles ($17.32) per 1,000 cubic metres starting from Jan. 1.

The government is seeking ways to further increase the tax bill for the gas industry, which has traditionally seen lower taxes than the Russian oil sector.