Russia to raise mineral extraction tax rate on Gazprom to 36.7 pct in 2016

MOSCOW, Oct 10 (Reuters) - Russia plans to increase the mineral extraction tax (MET) rate that is applied to gas company Gazprom, to 36.7 percent in 2016, according to amendments to the Tax Code published on the government’s website on Saturday.

The statement said the higher tax rate would apply to the conditional fuel unit used to calculate MET on natural gas fuel and gas condensate, and would apply only to companies with the right to export natural gas in a gaseous state - a reference to Gazprom.

It did not say what rate Gazprom is paying currently. (Reporting By Jason Bush; Editing by Susan Fenton)