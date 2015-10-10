FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-Russia to raise mineral extraction tax rate on Gazprom by 36.7 pct in 2016
October 10, 2015 / 2:22 PM / 2 years ago

CORRECTED-Russia to raise mineral extraction tax rate on Gazprom by 36.7 pct in 2016

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects “to” to “by” in headline and paragraph 1, wording in paragraph 2)

MOSCOW, Oct 10 (Reuters) - Russia plans to increase the mineral extraction tax (MET) rate that is applied to gas company Gazprom, by 36.7 percent in 2016, according to amendments to the Tax Code published on the government’s website on Saturday.

The statement said the higher tax rate would be achieved by adjusting the conditional fuel unit used in the formula for calculating MET on natural gas fuel and gas condensate, and would apply only to companies with the right to export natural gas in a gaseous state - a reference to Gazprom. ($1 = 61.8043 roubles) (Reporting By Jason Bush; Editing by Susan Fenton and David Evans)

