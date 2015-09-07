E.ON, Engie, GS, Novatek among bidders in first Gazprom gas tender

ST PETERSBURG, Russia Sept 7 (Reuters) - European and Russian firms were among those bidding in the first Gazprom gas tender, the head of its export unit Gazprom Export, Elena Burmistrova, said on Monday.

The companies included Germany’s E.ON, France’s Engie, Goldman Sachs and Russia’s Novatek, she said.

Separately Gazprom Deputy CEO Alexander Medvedev said that the gas price in the tender would be above the level set in the company’s long-term contracts.

Gazprom shortlisted a total of 39 firms to participate in an auction for 3.2 billion cubic metres of gas, to come as additional volume for northwest Europe in the coming winter and not included in previously agreed long-term contracts.