FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
E.ON, Engie, GS, Novatek among bidders in first Gazprom gas tender
Sections
Featured
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
IRMA
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
September 7, 2015 / 7:20 AM / 2 years ago

E.ON, Engie, GS, Novatek among bidders in first Gazprom gas tender

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ST PETERSBURG, Russia Sept 7 (Reuters) - European and Russian firms were among those bidding in the first Gazprom gas tender, the head of its export unit Gazprom Export, Elena Burmistrova, said on Monday.

The companies included Germany’s E.ON, France’s Engie, Goldman Sachs and Russia’s Novatek, she said.

Separately Gazprom Deputy CEO Alexander Medvedev said that the gas price in the tender would be above the level set in the company’s long-term contracts.

Gazprom shortlisted a total of 39 firms to participate in an auction for 3.2 billion cubic metres of gas, to come as additional volume for northwest Europe in the coming winter and not included in previously agreed long-term contracts.

Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; writing by Katya Golubkova, editing by Jason Bush

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.