Russia's Gazprom says launches construction of Turkish Stream gas pipeline - TV
May 8, 2015 / 11:50 AM / 2 years ago

Russia's Gazprom says launches construction of Turkish Stream gas pipeline - TV

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, May 8 (Reuters) - The head of Russian gas producer Gazprom said on Friday the firm had taken a decision to start building the Turkish Stream pipeline and that preparations to build the undersea stretch of the pipeline were under way.

“From today Gazprom moved to the stage of construction of the sea part of the Turkish Stream pipeline,” Alexei Miller, Gazprom chief executive, said in an interview with Rossiya 24 television.

Gazprom started work on the Turkish Stream pipeline after it abruptly abandoned the South Stream project in December, citing objections from Europe. (Reporting by Denis Pinchuk and Alexander Winning, editing by Elizabeth Piper)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
