MOSCOW, Jan 4 (Reuters) - Russian gas company Gazprom has stopped buying gas from Turkmenistan, Russia’s RIA news agency reported on Monday citing Turkmengaz.

RIA cited Turkmengaz as saying that the decision was the result of “changing conjunctures on the international gas market, as well as particular economic and financial issues arising at Gazprom Export”. (Reporting By Jason Bush; Editing by Andrew Heavens)