Russia considering granting Gazprombank state aid of up to 100 bln roubles - minister
November 24, 2014 / 11:01 AM / 3 years ago

Russia considering granting Gazprombank state aid of up to 100 bln roubles - minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Russia’s economy minister said on Monday that the government was in talks over granting state-controlled bank Gazprombank up to 100 billion roubles ($2.23 billion) in state aid from the National Wealth Fund to boost its capital.

Gazprombank, Russia’s third-largest bank, has been sanctioned by the European Union and United States over Russia’s role in the Ukraine crisis, restricting its access to international capital markets.

Separately, the state is discussing giving its second largest lender VTB aid of up to 250 billion roubles. (1 US dollar = 44.8078 Russian rouble) (Reporting by Oksana Kobzeva; Writing by Alexander Winning and Gabriela Baczynska; editing by Katya Golubkova)

