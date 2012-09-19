FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Gazprombank raises 15 bln rbls in 3-yr Eurobond-sources
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Daimler
September 19, 2012 / 1:16 PM / in 5 years

Gazprombank raises 15 bln rbls in 3-yr Eurobond-sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Gazprombank, Russia’s No.3 lender by assets, raised 15 billion roubles ($484.5 million) in a three-year Eurobond issue, pricing the deal to give a yield of 8.625 percent, two banking sources told Reuters on Wednesday.

The yield was cut from initial guidance of between 8.75 and 9.00 percent.

Russian borrowers have raised over $32 billion via Eurobond deals so far this year, more than in 2011 as a whole.

$1 = 30.9597 Russian roubles Reporting by Elena Orekhova and Lidia Kelly; Writing by Katya Golubkova

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.