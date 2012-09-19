Gazprombank raises 15 bln rbls in 3-yr Eurobond-sources

MOSCOW, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Gazprombank, Russia’s No.3 lender by assets, raised 15 billion roubles ($484.5 million) in a three-year Eurobond issue, pricing the deal to give a yield of 8.625 percent, two banking sources told Reuters on Wednesday.

The yield was cut from initial guidance of between 8.75 and 9.00 percent.

Russian borrowers have raised over $32 billion via Eurobond deals so far this year, more than in 2011 as a whole.