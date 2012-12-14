FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Gazprombank to raise $3 bln in foreign markets in 2013
December 14, 2012 / 8:06 AM / in 5 years

Gazprombank to raise $3 bln in foreign markets in 2013

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Gazprombank, Russia’s No.3 bank by assets, plans to raise around $3 billion from foreign debt markets in 2013, including Eurobonds, the bank’s executives said on a conference call late on Thursday.

Gazprombank has raised around $4 billion via Eurobond issues so far this year and secured a syndicated loan of $500 million, according to data compiled by Reuters.

Russian borrowers have raised almost $53 billion via Eurobond issues so far this year, double the amount in 2011. (Reporting by Oksana Kobzeva; Writing by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Mark Potter)

