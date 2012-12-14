Gazprombank to raise $3 bln in foreign markets in 2013

MOSCOW, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Gazprombank, Russia’s No.3 bank by assets, plans to raise around $3 billion from foreign debt markets in 2013, including Eurobonds, the bank’s executives said on a conference call late on Thursday.

Gazprombank has raised around $4 billion via Eurobond issues so far this year and secured a syndicated loan of $500 million, according to data compiled by Reuters.

Russian borrowers have raised almost $53 billion via Eurobond issues so far this year, double the amount in 2011. (Reporting by Oksana Kobzeva; Writing by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Mark Potter)