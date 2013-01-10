FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 10, 2013

Gazprombank to meet investors for possible Eurobond-source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Jan 10 (Reuters) - Gazprombank, Russia’s No.3 bank by assets, will arrange series of investor meetings on Jan. 14 for a possible rouble-denominated Eurobond placement, a source close to the bank told Reuters on Thursday.

Issuing of the Eurobond will be subject to market conditions, the source said.

Last month Gazprombank said that it plans to raise $3 billion from foreign debt markets this year.

In 2012, Russian borrowers raised around $53 billion via Eurobond issues. (Reporting by Lidia Kelly; editing by Vladimir Soldatkin)

