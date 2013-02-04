FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 4, 2013 / 6:32 AM / in 5 years

Russia's Gazprombank plans 3-yr yuan-denominated Eurobond-source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Feb 4 (Reuters) - Gazprombank, Russia’s No.3 by assets, plans to issue three-year yuan-denominated Eurobond, a banking source told Reuters on Monday.

The source added that initial yield guidance for the issue is set at 4 percent area, while the issue is planned of a benchmark size.

Russian borrowers raised a total of around $53 billion via Eurobond issues last year and have issued debt this year to profit from positive risk sentiment towards emerging markets. (Reporting by Lidia Kelly; Writing by Katya Golubkova)

