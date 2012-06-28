FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Gazprombank picks banks for Swiss franc bond issue-IFR
#Credit Markets
June 28, 2012 / 8:26 AM / 5 years ago

Gazprombank picks banks for Swiss franc bond issue-IFR

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, June 28 (Reuters) - Gazprombank, Russia’s No.3 lender by assets, mandated BNP Paribas, Credit Suisse, UBS and its own unit in Switzerland to arrange a possible issue of Swiss franc Eurobonds, IFR said on Thursday.

IFR, a Thomson Reuters news and market analysis service, said bonds are expected to be put on offer in the near future but the deal is a subject to market conditions.

Gazprombank, if succeeds, will follow recent Eurobond issues by Sberbank and state development bank VEB, with the latter raising $1 billion through a 10-year Eurobond only on Wednesday. (Reporting by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Andrey Ostroukh)

