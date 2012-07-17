Gazprombank adds $500 mln to outstanding Eurobond

MOSCOW, July 17 (Reuters) - Gazprombank, Russia’s No.3 lender by assets, added $500 million to its outstanding Eurobond issue maturing in 2017, Goldman Sachs, which acted as one of the arrangers, said in a statement on Tuesday.

Gazprombank raised $500 million via a five-year Eurobond issue in May, joining other local borrowers rushing for cash in the corporate bond markets. Local borrowers raised more than $25 billion via Eurobonds since the start of the year.

“The book saw a good mix of investors with demand coming both from retail and real money accounts,” Albert Sagiryan, managing director at Goldman Sachs Russia, told Reuters.

IFR, a Thomson Reuters news and market analysis service, said earlier on Tuesday that Russia’s top lender Sberbank may tap Singapore’s dollar market for a Eurobond issue, following steps of its closest peer VTB. (Reporting by Katya Golubkova. Editing by Jane Merriman)