FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Gazprombank adds $500 mln to outstanding Eurobond
Sections
Featured
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
North Korea
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
Harvey Weinstein ousted
Business
Harvey Weinstein ousted
Pence exits NFL game after players kneel during anthem
Sports
Pence exits NFL game after players kneel during anthem
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
July 17, 2012 / 8:37 AM / 5 years ago

Gazprombank adds $500 mln to outstanding Eurobond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, July 17 (Reuters) - Gazprombank, Russia’s No.3 lender by assets, added $500 million to its outstanding Eurobond issue maturing in 2017, Goldman Sachs, which acted as one of the arrangers, said in a statement on Tuesday.

Gazprombank raised $500 million via a five-year Eurobond issue in May, joining other local borrowers rushing for cash in the corporate bond markets. Local borrowers raised more than $25 billion via Eurobonds since the start of the year.

“The book saw a good mix of investors with demand coming both from retail and real money accounts,” Albert Sagiryan, managing director at Goldman Sachs Russia, told Reuters.

IFR, a Thomson Reuters news and market analysis service, said earlier on Tuesday that Russia’s top lender Sberbank may tap Singapore’s dollar market for a Eurobond issue, following steps of its closest peer VTB. (Reporting by Katya Golubkova. Editing by Jane Merriman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.