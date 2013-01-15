Gazprombank sees Eurobond yield guidance in low 8 pct - source

MOSCOW, Jan 15 (Reuters) - Gazprombank, Russia’s No.3 bank by assets, sees the yield guidance for its benchmark rouble-denominated Eurobond in the low 8 percent range, a source close to the bank told Reuters on Tuesday.

The source said the paper carries a maturity of 3.5 years, but no size has been given. Last month Gazprombank said that it plans to raise $3 billion on international debt markets this year.

In 2012, Russian borrowers raised around $53 billion via Eurobond issues.