FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Russia's Gazprombank sets Eurobond yield guidance at 7.875 pct-source
Sections
Featured
In Mosul’s fall, informers played vital role against Islamic State
Iraq
In Mosul’s fall, informers played vital role against Islamic State
White tiger, dark horse: North Korean art market heats up
Life
White tiger, dark horse: North Korean art market heats up
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
January 15, 2013 / 2:51 PM / 5 years ago

Russia's Gazprombank sets Eurobond yield guidance at 7.875 pct-source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Jan 15 (Reuters) - Gazprombank, Russia’s No. 3 bank by assets, has set the final yield guidance for its benchmark rouble-denominated Eurobond at 7.875 percent, a source close to the bank told Reuters on Tuesday.

Last month Gazprombank said that it plans to raise $3 billion on international debt markets this year. In 2012, Russian borrowers raised around $53 billion via Eurobond issues.

A source previously said the paper carries a maturity of 3.5 years, but no size has been given. ($1 = 30.2405 Russian roubles) (Reporting By Lidia Kelly; writing by Megan Davies)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.