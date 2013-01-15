Russia's Gazprombank sets Eurobond yield guidance at 7.875 pct-source

MOSCOW, Jan 15 (Reuters) - Gazprombank, Russia’s No. 3 bank by assets, has set the final yield guidance for its benchmark rouble-denominated Eurobond at 7.875 percent, a source close to the bank told Reuters on Tuesday.

Last month Gazprombank said that it plans to raise $3 billion on international debt markets this year. In 2012, Russian borrowers raised around $53 billion via Eurobond issues.

A source previously said the paper carries a maturity of 3.5 years, but no size has been given. ($1 = 30.2405 Russian roubles) (Reporting By Lidia Kelly; writing by Megan Davies)