MOSCOW, Aug 11 (Reuters) - Russia’s Gazprombank said on Monday it had paid off a $1.2 billion syndicated loan it received from a group of international banks in 2011.

The bank, whose access to international capital markets has been hit by Western sanctions over the Ukraine crisis, said in a statement it had paid off the loan “on time” on August 8. (Reporting by Alexander Winning, editing by Jason Bush)