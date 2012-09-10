FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
RPT-Gazprom Neft revises Eurobond price guidance down to 4.5 pct-IFR
#Credit Markets
September 10, 2012 / 10:36 AM / in 5 years

RPT-Gazprom Neft revises Eurobond price guidance down to 4.5 pct-IFR

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Repeats without changes to content)

MOSCOW, Sept 10 (Reuters) - Russia’s Gazprom Neft has revised down its 10-year Eurobond price guideline to 4.5 percent from initial 4.75 percent, IFR, a Thomson Reuters news and market analysis service, reported on Monday.

Gazprom Neft, the listed oil producer controlled by Russian gas giant Gazprom, is expected to price the bond later on Monday, IFR reported, adding that the order book on the issue has already hit $10 billion. (Reporting by Lidia Kelly; Editing by Alexei Anishchuk)

